The Best of James T. Kirk: Kelvin Edition
In celebration of Chris Pine's birthday, we're looking back at Kirk's time on the Enterprise.
Forty years after Star Trek: The Original Series aired its last on-air episode, James T. Kirk and his Enterprise made their way back onto big screens in 2009 with the release of 2009's Star Trek. Chris Pine would be the second actor to take on the iconic role of Star Trek's beloved captain, making the role his own.
Ahead of the release of Star Trek Into Darkness, speaking to StarTrek.com back in 2013, Pine revealed what drew him to his character's journey from the first film to its sequel, "What I was most excited about was that, for someone like Kirk, for someone who you’d expect to be a strong and confident leader, and who certainly from the first film had that self-assuredness, in this one, I got to explore the flip side of that. The flip side is self-doubt and fallibility and this kind of existential crisis about whether or not he’s meant for the captain’s chair and whether or not he’s good enough. To begin a film and to carry the hero, or one of the heroes, from such a place of weakness, I thought that was an interesting challenge and one I looked forward to."
In celebration of Chris Pine's birthday, we're highlighting several of his character-defining quotes across his three Kelvin Timeline films.
Star Trek (2009)
Four years? I'll do it in three.
Kirk vs. The Kobayashi Maru's No-Win Scenario - Star Trek
I don't believe in no-win scenarios.
Attention crew of the Enterprise, this is James Kirk. Mr. Spock has resigned commission and advanced me to acting captain. I know you are all expecting to regroup with the fleet, but I'm ordering a pursuit course of the enemy ship to Earth. I want all departments at battle stations and ready in ten minutes. Either we're going down or they are. Kirk out.
It's logic, Spock – I thought you'd like that.”
“No, not really. Not this time.
Kirk and Spock
I would rather suffer the end of Romulus a thousand times. I would rather die in agony than accept assistance from you.”
“You got it. Arm phasers – fire everything we've got.
Nero and Kirk
Let me explain what's happening here. You are a criminal. I watched you murder innocent men and women. I was authorized to end you...and the only reason why you are still alive, is because I am allowing it. So shut your mouth!
Sir, my crew was just, was just following my orders. I take full responsibility for my actions. But they were mine and they were mine alone. If I transmit Khan's location to you now, all that I ask is that you spare them. Please, sir. I'll do anything you want. Just let them live.
I'm scared, Spock. Help me not be.
There will always be those who mean to do us harm. To stop them, we risk awakening the same evil within ourselves. Our first instinct is to seek revenge when those we love are taken from us. But that's not who we are. We are here today to rechristen to U.S.S. Enterprise, and to honor those who lost their lives nearly one year ago. When Christopher Pike first gave me his ship, he had me recite the Captain's Oath. Words I didn't appreciate at the time. But now I see them as a call for us to remember who we once were and who we must be again.
I think you underestimate humanity.“
“I fought for Humanity! Lost millions to the Xindi and Romulan wars. And for what? For the Federation?! To sit me in a Captain's chair and break bread with the enemy!“
“We change; we have to. Or we spend the rest of our lives fighting the same battles
Kirk and Krall
Better to die saving lives, than to live with taking them. That's what I was born into.