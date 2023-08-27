The Best of James T. Kirk: Kelvin Edition

Forty years after Star Trek: The Original Series aired its last on-air episode, James T. Kirk and his Enterprise made their way back onto big screens in 2009 with the release of 2009's Star Trek. Chris Pine would be the second actor to take on the iconic role of Star Trek's beloved captain, making the role his own.

Ahead of the release of Star Trek Into Darkness, speaking to StarTrek.com back in 2013, Pine revealed what drew him to his character's journey from the first film to its sequel, "What I was most excited about was that, for someone like Kirk, for someone who you’d expect to be a strong and confident leader, and who certainly from the first film had that self-assuredness, in this one, I got to explore the flip side of that. The flip side is self-doubt and fallibility and this kind of existential crisis about whether or not he’s meant for the captain’s chair and whether or not he’s good enough. To begin a film and to carry the hero, or one of the heroes, from such a place of weakness, I thought that was an interesting challenge and one I looked forward to."

In celebration of Chris Pine's birthday, we're highlighting several of his character-defining quotes across his three Kelvin Timeline films.