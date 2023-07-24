Below Deck with Lower Decks: The Outrageous Okona

Of course, before she and her crew can even head to the party, they have to deal with the Doopler emissary, who’s stressing out and duplicating — excuse me, “Dooplercating,” thank you very much — himself every few seconds. Time and room get pretty tight on the Cerritos, but our heroes prevail and manage to get to the party while things are still going strong.

Do Captain Freeman and her people actually make it past the velvet rope? Well, that’s really its own story. Meanwhile, here in this space, we have other priorities, like pointing out the outrageous DJ who’s throwing down some seriously mad hooks for those brave souls on the dance floor. It’s none other than that charming rascal himself, Thadiun Okona!

Introduced in the second season Star Trek: The Next Generation episode “The Outrageous Okona,” this charismatic cargo freighter who has quite a way with the ladies makes life difficult for Captain Picard and the Enterprise crew when he inadvertently drags them into a squabble between two headstrong families. He’s accused of stealing a precious heirloom from one family, and fathering a child with the daughter of the other family’s patriarch. The question Picard faces is whether Okona really is just a willful yet harmless and even romantic rogue or instead an actual criminal, and can he do it without either family taking violent action as they seek justice?