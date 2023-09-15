Below Deck with Lower Decks: Move Along...to the Isolinear Chip Junction

It’s Boimler’s big day on this week’s all-new episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks, as he gets to lead his first away mission as a junior grade lieutenant. Time to put that extra pip to work, Boims!

When the Cerritos is dispatched the ring-world Corazonia to assist with repairs and upgrades to its central computer, Boimler leads a team of junior officers to retrofit a power relay station Starfleet installed during a previous visit. As you should already know after three seasons of Lower Decks, hijinks ensue in that special way which can only happen when Boimler is in the thick of things.