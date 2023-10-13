Below Deck with Lower Decks: The Good, the Badge, and the Ugly

Peanut Hamper, Agimus, and Badgey? We’ve just got all the evil artificial intelligences throwing down on this week’s all-new episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks!

It all starts with Lieutenant Tendi traveling to the Daystrom Institute on Earth to attend a parole hearing for Peanut Hamper (introduced in the first season’s finale episode, “No Small Parts”). While she tends to those proceedings, Lieutenant Boimler has come along so he can meet with Agimus, the nasty supercomputer who first showed up in Season 2’s “Where Pleasant Fountains Lie” and who’s also being held at the institute. The rogue AI claims to have information about the ongoing series of attacks against various starships by an unknown adversary, which he’ll only share with Boimler.