Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Feature

    Published Oct 13, 2023

    Below Deck with Lower Decks: The Good, the Badge, and the Ugly

    Badgey, if you didn't really just accidentally turn into an omniscient god, you have to tell us!

    By Dayton Ward

    SPOILER WARNING: Discussion for Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season 4, Episode 7 "A Few Badgeys More" to follow!

    Trippy effect over an illustrated cosmic koala from Star Trek: Lower Decks

    StarTrek.com

    Peanut Hamper, Agimus, and Badgey? We’ve just got all the evil artificial intelligences throwing down on this week’s all-new episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks!

    It all starts with Lieutenant Tendi traveling to the Daystrom Institute on Earth to attend a parole hearing for Peanut Hamper (introduced in the first season’s finale episode, “No Small Parts”). While she tends to those proceedings, Lieutenant Boimler has come along so he can meet with Agimus, the nasty supercomputer who first showed up in Season 2’s “Where Pleasant Fountains Lie” and who’s also being held at the institute. The rogue AI claims to have information about the ongoing series of attacks against various starships by an unknown adversary, which he’ll only share with Boimler.

    Outside of their shuttle on the shores of a beachy planet, a tied up Tendi builds a sand castle while Boimler glumly looks down towards Agimus in 'A Few Badgeys More'

    "A Few Badgeys More"

    StarTrek.com

    Naturally, everything goes horribly wrong because that’s what happens when Agimus and Boimler team up. Still, things go to a whole new level when we find out that Badgey, the malevolent little hologram created by Lieutenant Rutherford and who’s been missing in action since the end of Season 3 (“The Stars At Night”), is still kicking. A cybernetic implant lost by Rutherford in “No Small Parts” and containing a copy of the Badgey program was recovered by Drookmani salvagers. Once activated, Badgey takes over the Drookmani ship. Whoops.

    Rutherford, Mariner, and Goodgey react to Badgey ascending in 'A Few Badgeys More'

    "A Few Badgeys More"

    StarTrek.com

    Long story short? Things go crazy in the way only an episode of Lower Decks can make things go crazy, when Badgey attempts to hack into the Federation computer network while traveling at warp 9.9. This triggers a metamorphosis that transfers him to a plane of existence where he can occupy every computer system, everywhere, all at once (That’s right. I said it.). Then he transports himself to another dimension so he can create a whole new universe to his liking.

    What could possibly go wrong? Stay tuned…..I guess?

    Close-up of Charlie Evans; face where a shadow is cast over him except for the focused look on his eyes in 'Charlie X'

    "Charlie X"

    StarTrek.com

    Meanwhile, the idea of “ascending” to some higher order of life form or realm of existence is not new to Star Trek. One of the earliest examples is Charlie Evans, the lone survivor of a spaceship crash encountered by Captain Kirk and his crew in the first season Star Trek original series episode “Charlie X.” The civilization of the planet where he crashed, the Thasians, gave him extraordinary powers so he could survive on their world, but they’ve made him wholly unsuitable for living in a universe of “normal” people.

    Two Organians stand, in a state of non corporealness, before the Enterprise captain and a Klingon in 'Errand of Mercy'

    "Errand of Mercy"

    StarTrek.com

    Then there are the Organians, a race of non-corporeal beings who long ago grew beyond the need for physical form. In the first-season Star Trek episode “Errand of Mercy," they step in to preempt all-out war between the Federation and the Klingons. They’ve advanced so far that they don’t even like being around the rest of us, and evolved to the point they don’t mind telling us how much we suck. Rude, right?

    Will Decker merges with V'Ger in Star Trek: The Motion Picture

    Star Trek: The Motion Picture

    StarTrek.com

    And how can we forget Will Decker, the captain of the refit U.S.S. Enterprise who gets bumped to the back seat when Admiral Kirk takes command in Star Trek: The Motion Picture? At the end of the film, Decker ends up merging with the evolved machine-being V’ger before it can destroy all life on Earth. Part of that process includes joining with a recreation of Lieutenant Ilia, a former flame who earlier in the movie was killed by V’ger. Way to take one for the team, amirite?

    Wesley Crusher in local civilian attire walks away from a mele with the Cardassians with The Traveler in 'Journey's End'

    "Journey's End"

    StarTrek.com

    In “Where No One Has Gone Before,” the first-season episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation, young Wesley Crusher is identified as having special promise by a mysterious alien being known as “the Traveler.” We learn the alien is capable of perceiving and traveling through time and space in ways beyond all human comprehension, and Wesley apparently carries the potential to rise to that level of existence. It wouldn’t be until the seventh-season episode “Journey’s End” that the Traveler returns to show us what he meant, when he taps Wesley to accompany him on a quest to realize his true destiny. Fans would not learn what all that entailed until “Farewell,” the final episode of Star Trek: Picard’s second season. It seems Wesley’s been out there, traveling the universe, and hints at all sorts of amazing things. What. A. Tease. Dude.

    Kes transforms into a non-corporeal being in front of her former crew in 'The Gift'

    "The Gift"

    StarTrek.com

    In the fourth-season Star Trek: Voyager episode “The Gift,” Kes, the Ocampa who’s been traveling Voyager since being rescued by Captain Janeway and her crew, finds herself in the grips of an astonishing transformation. At first, this poses a critical danger to the ship. Forced to leave the ship to save her friends, she evolves into a non-corporeal being with great powers. I sure hope she never gets mad at Janeway and her crew and comes looking for payback.

    :: looks ahead in the episode guide :: Oh.

    Ben Sisko first meets Kai Opaka who places her palm against his jawline in 'Emissary'

    "Emissary"

    StarTrek.com

    There’s no way we write an article like this without mentioning The Man himself, Benjamin Sisko. His journey begins with the very first episode of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, in which the Prophets, the central figures of Bajoran faith, identify him as their “Emissary.” Sisko eventually lives up to the divination put forth by the Prophets when he ascends to their Celestial Temple in the series finale, “What You Leave Behind.” Will he ever return?

    As with just about everything when it comes to Star Trek, I think you need to learn to never say “never” when it comes to this stuff. You’ll just sleep better.

    Get Updates By Email

    Dayton Ward (he/him) is a New York Times bestselling author or co-author of numerous novels and short stories including a whole bunch of stuff set in the Star Trek universe, and often collaborating with friend and co-writer Kevin Dilmore. As he’s still a big ol' geek at heart, Dayton is known to wax nostalgic about all manner of Star Trek topics over on his own blog, The Fog of Ward.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, the Caribbean, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland and South Korea.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

    Related

    Star Trek, Horticulture, and Healing
    Feature
    Kayshon smells a flower surrounded by other illustrations of flowers and foliage as well as an episodic still of Keiko O'Brien tending to her bonsai plant in 'The House of Quark'
    'The Quality of Life': Consciousness and A.I.
    Feature
    Illustration of an exocomp floating from a mechanical brain
    William Ware Theiss: The Man Behind Star Trek's Space Couture
    Feature
    Graphic illustration of Star Trek couture sketches inspired by William Ware Theiss' designs strewn on a table along side pencils, markers, and an eraser
    What Keiko O'Brien Taught Me About Belonging
    Feature
    Illustration of Keiko O'Brien in her wedding outfit standing in front of her bonsai tree
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top