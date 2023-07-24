The Beginner's Guide to Star Trek's Interstellar Politics

Spaceships are cool. Photon torpedoes are cool. And aliens are super cool. But as much as Star Trek has always been about those things, it’s also always been about something slightly less cool — politics.

Star Trek has based much of its drama — and many of its philosophical questions — on ideas about what futuristic governments might look like, from the military dictatorship of the Cardassian Union, to Vulcan’s rationalist meritocracy, to the matriarchies of Orion, Angel I, and the Skrreeans.

“Men are far too emotional to be leaders,” a pretty-hard-to-argue-with Skrreean explains in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’s “Sanctuary.” “They’re constantly fighting amongst themselves. It’s their favorite thing to do.”

Trek’s fascination with statecraft also says something. That, like it or not, politics affect everything, from daily routines to quadrant-spanning wars. There’s a reason that Starfleet captains consider diplomacy as much a part of the job as exploring strange new worlds. And while captains like Sisko and Kirk might bristle at political maneuvering, others, like Picard and Janeway, relish it.

Let’s follow Picard and Janeway’s lead and look at Star Trek’s most important governments.

The Klingon High Council