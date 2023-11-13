The Art of Guinan’s Aphorisms

Guinan, who was first introduced in Star Trek: The Next Generation and reintroduced in Star Trek: Picard, is several centuries old and full of wisdom which she does not mind sharing with the Starfleet crew. The El-Aurian bartender was invited to be a crew member on the U.S.S. Enterprise-D, directly by Captain Jean-Luc Picard.

The owner of the famous 10 Forward bar also served as the unofficial therapist to Starfleet staff, always available to anyone in need.

In celebration of Whoopi Goldberg's birthday, let's revisit some of Guinan's most poignant observations.