Star Trek: The Animated Series | Make Way For M'Ress

With not a lot of screen time during these 22 half-hour episodes, M'Ress left canonical Star Trek, but stayed close to our hearts. I don't know about you and your Star Trek friends, but whenever I get together with some of my fellow goofballs, it is only a matter of time before talk turns to M'Ress. It's almost like Star Wars fans and their fixation for the Mandalorian bounty hunter Boba Fett. The guy had about three lines and everyone's obsessed with him. At least M'Ress purred!

For the true obsessives, M'Ress did pop-up in some other places. David Gerrold gave her a brief cameo in the 1980 book, The Galactic Whirlpool. Peter David brought her through a time portal to make her something of a semi-regular for three of the New Frontier novels starting in 2001, Cold War, Gods Above, and Stone and Anvil. Also, she appears in the fourth issue of the New Frontier graphic novel, Turnaround, which, if you've ever heard Peter David speak of it, he considers just another chapter in the ongoing saga, but one with pictures.

In 2006, M'Ress showed up (but back in the 23rd Century) in the McCoy-centric book, Provenance of Shadows. Get this all down because there is going to be a quiz.

Lastly, M'Ress also appeared in two terrific, comic adaptations. One was D.C. Fontana's Year Four: The Enterprise Experiment, which is a sequel to the The Original Series episode, “The Enterprise Incident.” The other, and arguably the most hardcore, was when she appeared in a parallel universe in the recent Star Trek/Legion of Super-Heroes crossover.