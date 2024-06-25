Beaming Away Loneliness

"I should probably start writing this piece."

"After all, I do have a deadline to meet."

At least that's what I tell myself while standing at the back window looking out at the homes that border our street. Just beyond that is a forest, appearing lifeless and naked in the cold winter sun. You know, the more I think about it, the more I can't believe I've already been living here for over a year. I've no idea where the time went and, while I've been fortunate enough to make some friends since coming here, I can't help but still experience the pangs of loneliness from time to time.

You see, I came to eastern Ontario after 37 years in the same town. It's where I was born. Where I grew up. It's where I met the love of my life and where I first became a father. I knew the area like the back of my hand and had friendships stretching all the way back to when I was a kid. Had it been up to me, I never would've left in the first place. But, as I am sure many of you know, sometimes you just don't have a choice in the matter. Now, don't get me wrong. My new town is very nice. It's quiet and clean, and the people are all really friendly. In fact, if I'm being honest, it has oftentimes proven itself to be the perfect environment for a freelance writer such as myself to get some work done.