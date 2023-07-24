Aces in Space: An Asexual Reading of Star Trek

From the dancing Orion slave women of The Original Series to the languorous shots of naked skin in the decontamination chamber on Enterprise, Star Trek exists in a very sexy universe. But those particular scenes, and the notion of real-life romance, completely bored me well into adulthood.

As a member of the asexual community, it took me a long time to recognize and accept myself for what I was. Asexuality is rarely recognized in the popular media we enjoy, although it is gaining recognition. Most people in cisgender, heteronormative communities struggle to understand what it's like to be "ace;" as do asexuals themselves, who have been given few tools by society with which to understand their own natures. As with other members of the queer family, asexuals have often had to read subtext in popular media carefully to find reflections of themselves. In addition to its steamier scenes, the Star Trek universe is also filled with characters who embody the asexual experience. By most definitions, asexual people feel very little or no sexual attraction to anyone of any gender. In this definition, sexual attraction is separate from aesthetic or romantic attraction: aces may still be drawn to certain people based on appearance or personality, but do not feel a desire to have sex. Some aces do choose to have sex for various reasons: curiosity, or in an attempt to please a partner, for instance. Others may never take a sexual partner. This is not to say that all asexuals spend their whole lives loveless and lonely. Many seek close platonic friendship. Some choose to stay single, and others find loving life partners who understand and respect their sexual preferences.

Some argue that aces don’t belong in queer spaces, since many of them can “pass” as cisgender heterosexuals without being subjected to the same hateful prejudices and mistreatment of many others in the queer community. But asexuals certainly don’t belong fully in cishet spaces, either. Like other people in the LGBTQIA+ community, they go through the same process of questioning who they are, wondering if they are broken, and even coming out to family and friends, who are not always understanding of their identity.