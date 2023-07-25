A Trek-centric 2011 Comic-Con Preview

Star Trek licensees were out in force at Comic-Con last year, revealing great new products, offering up lots of cool freebies and welcoming fans to their booths for autograph signings with a galaxy of Star Trek actors, authors and comic book writers. Well, for the upcoming 2011 Comic-Con, Star Trek licensees will be back with even more (products), more (freebies, including everyone’s favorite: wristbands) and more (autograph opportunities). So, here’s a handy, detailed look at where to find everything and anything Star Trek-centric at Comic-Con 2011, which will take place at the San Diego Convention Center from July 21-24.

Here are some of the activities that will be going on at the CBS booth and at Star Trek licensees’ booths:

CBS (Booth #4129):StarTrek.com will make its presence felt at the CBS booth, offering a series of blue, red and yellow wristbands emblazoned with familiar Star Trek phrases. Collectors can track down the wristbands at the CBS booth and at the booths of several Star Trek licensees throughout the convention center. Fans should be sure to check out the official Star Trek Twitter (www.twitter.com/startrek) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/startrek) pages for updates and information about finding the wristbands. StarTrek.com will also give away free stainless steel Enterprise Bottle Opener Keychains from Brothers Manufacturing. A miniature version of the bestselling Enterprise Bottle Openers, the keychains are sure to be a hot item as they will only be available in the U.K. later this year. But you’d better move at warp speed, as only 1701 of the keychains will be available at Comic-Con.

Oh, and be on the lookout for photo opportunities with some gorgeous Orion Slave Girls from Anovos, who’ll appear at the booth at random times throughout the show. And don’t forget to check out or even participate in the Star Trek costume contest, with CBS Booth host Jenna Morasca of Survivor fame selecting the best costumes at 12 noon on Sunday. First prize will be a Mark IX Tricorder from eFX and second prize will be a Star Trek Vault, a new, not-yet-available product from Abrams. CBS Mobile will also be showing off the new PADD App at the CBS booth.

Abrams (Booth #1216): We’ve teased the publisher’s upcoming Star Trek Vault on StarTrek.com, and now you can get an up-close-and-personal first glance at it – and meet author Scott Tipton.

Anovos (Booth #2913-E): Anovos Productions will be on hand, offering an exclusive three-badge pin set for just $20. As if that weren’t enough incentive to visit the Anovos booth, fans can pose for pics with Orion Slave Girls and Star Trek uniform models. Fans can also catch a glimpse of them at the CBS booth and the CNET Base Station. Please note, eFX Collectibles will be sharing space with Anovos and showing off their Star Trek replicas.

Bandai (Booth #mez 15B): Bandai will be in the house to highlight its Star Trek: The Next Generation-inspired deck-building game and will provide fans with hands-on trials of it. They will also be unveiling a Jean-Luc Picard Trading Card at the convention.

Chronicle Books (Booth #1506): The publisher will be represented by their new trivia book, Obsessed with Star Trek, which is based on all the Star Trek series and first 10 features. Author Chip Carter will sign autographs on Thursday, July 21st from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, July 23rd from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Diamond Comics (Booth 2607): Here’s your opportunity to check out Star Trek Mr. Potato Heads from PPW, featuring characters from The Original Series.

Hallmark (Booth #2343): The greeting card company will give sneak peeks of its Star Trek-themed holiday ornaments for 2012 at Comic-Con. And they’ll also show off their newest Star Trek greeting cards.

IDW Publishing (Booth #2643): Fan-favorite Star Trek comic book writer Mike Johnson will hold an autograph signing. Johnson’s signing comes on the heels of the announcement that IDW will launch a new movie-inspired comic-book series that will begin in September. IDW will also offer a variety of new movie, TOS and TNG comic series.

Lightspeed Fine Art (Booth #3745): Captains from all five Star Trek series will be featured in five brand-new limited-edition lithographs that Lightspeed will introduce at Comic-Con. The lithographs will be titled “Trading Places” and will depict the five heroes in one of their alter-ego roles from the shows. And, autograph alert: Brent Spiner, Marina Sirtis, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Robert Picardo, Saul Rubinek and other Star Trek guests will be signing at the Lightspeed booth.

Quantum Mechanix (Booth #2994): The (Star Trek 2009) Enterprise Artisan Replica, the Kirk Animated Maquette, the Enterprise “Refit” Artisan Replica and other brand-new replicas will be on display at the QMx booth during Comic-Con. Additionally, new phaser replicas will be available for purchase.

Quirk Books (Booth #1636): Be sure to check out the publisher’s upcoming title, Star Trek: Book of Opposites. As reported on StarTrek.com, it will hit shelves in September.

Simon and Schuster Children’s Publishing (Booth #1128): The publishing giant will be represented at Comic-Con by Starfleet Academy titles #1 - #3.

Throughout the show, the CBS booth (#4129) will also be giving away great Star Trek items including some Comic-Con exclusives:

Abrams:Star Trek: The Original Series 365 and Star Trek Vault: 40 Years from the Archives

Bandai: Jean-Luc Picard Trading Cards

Chronicle:Obsessed with Star Trek

Dynomighty: Star Trek Mighty Wallets

Earloomz: Star Trek Bluetooth Headsets

eFX: Mark IX Tricorder

IDW: Star Trek Comic Series Postcards

QMx: Star Trek Metal Badges

Quirk Books:Star Trek Book of Opposites

Westland: Enterprise and Shuttle Salt and Pepper Shakers

Be sure to follow the official Star Trek Twitter page to find out what time each of these giveaways will be available at the CBS booth.