A Look at Afrofuturism in Star Trek: Discovery

At once a pedagogy, aesthetic, and cultural touchstone, Afrofuturism is at its core, the shared vision of an abundant Black Future. It’s a future rooted in liberation, innovation, and technoculture, with the Black diaspora front and center. Anchored by the speculative fiction of Octavia Butler and Samuel R. Delany, Afrofuturism is the expression of science fiction, fantasy, and a cosmic mythology that binds the Black diaspora.

Star Trek: Discovery invites us fearlessly into Earth’s Afrofuture through the undeniable Black Genius of Captain Michael Burnham. Starting with Season One, we’ll look at some of the most Afrofuturistic episodes of so far, from my point of view as a Black, queer, non-binary woman. This list was incredibly difficult, if not painful to make, and I quite honestly could write an essay about every scene that contains a Black person. However, my intention is to open up a reading of the series that might not have been obvious.

In this reframe of Star Trek: Discovery from an Afrofuturist view, I hope you gain a new perspective on this beloved show, and the endless possibilities it presents for our future.