10 Jean-Luc Picard Books You Need to Read Right Now

We find out in the first season of Star Trek: Picard that thirty years after the first such observance was held aboard the Enterprise, the good captain held onto one of the colorful banners used to signify the day. Of course he’s a sentimental softy; we all knew it.

Here in the real world, “Captain Picard Day” has been celebrated by Star Trek fans dating back to 2007. How June 16th came to the be “official” day depends on whether you believe Star Trek’s stardates can easily be converted to actual calendar dates. Some intrepid fan did the math and arrived at that date, so here we are.

Since his introduction in 1987, Jean-Luc Picard has been the face of Star Trek: The Next Generation. A man of many talents and interests and possessed of tremendous convictions, we grew to love him over the course of the television series and subsequent motion pictures, and now fans get to enjoy him in all new stories with Star Trek: Picard. Elsewhere, he’s been at the center of numerous tales told within the pages of novels and comics spanning more than thirty years and continuing to this day.

While certainly not intended as an exhaustive list, here are just a few stories which have explored the inimitable character of Jean-Luc Picard.