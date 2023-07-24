10 Favorite James T. Kirk Fight Scenes

Is there anyone across the vast tapestry of the Star Trek mythos with a fighting style as unique as that of James Tiberius Kirk?

I don’t believe there is. As captain of the fabled U.S.S. Enterprise, Kirk engaged in his share of fisticuffs, besting opponents— well, most of the time, anyway — with a slick combination of moves and guile that remains unmatched. I’m hard-pressed to think of anyone I’d rather have watching my back as we take on Klingons, alien gladiators, genetically-engineered supermen, and even, on occasion, his own first officer and best friend.

In unabashed celebration of James Kirk’s singular fighting style, I present to you 10 of my favorite examples of “Kirk Fu.”