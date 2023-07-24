10 Classic Star Trek Handheld Games You May Not Remember

In a world where you'll often see someone playing their Nintendo Switch on the subway, handheld gaming is rather commonplace. However, if you were to turn back the clock just a handful of years, you'd find a whole generation of gamers who viewed the entire concept as something straight out of... well, Star Trek!

At a time when most electronics were more than a little inconvenient to bring on the go, these miniature machines defied the norm and allowed kids to easily bring a new form of portable entertainment wherever they wished. It was futuristic fun at its finest, and it fit in your backpack! And, if you longed to explore the mysteries of the final frontier while en route to grandma's house, I'm happy to report that this new generation of pocket-sized fun had you covered in a number of different ways.

For National Video Games Day, here is a list of 10 classic virtual Star Trek adventures that allow for some scaled down Starfleet fun whenever, and wherever, you want.

1. Star Trek Telescreen Console (MEGO)