WARP FIVE with Rachael Ancheril

Nhan was one of the first Barzan characters we've met in Star Trek. Did you have any influence in shaping who the Barzan are?

RA: I looked at Bhavani, who was in The Next Generation — the first mention of the Barzan. She was the premier. It was great because it was only one episode. So I could look at her for reference and then be able to shape Nhan on my own as well in the scope of what the writers wanted, the creators and all the other departments that make Nhan. I think it was great to have a bit of freedom, but yet also have a little bit of research available as well

What has been your favorite episode that you've been a part of?

RA: I love the away missions. I think probably [episode] 209, with Ariam and Burnham was probably my favorite. I love when I can go on away missions and I love carrying the phaser. I love [that] I was the support of Burnham and Ariam in that episode; it was a really great episode for me. But I also enjoy this episode immensely as well, obviously, because you get to see that other side of Nhan, so it was enjoyable.

Will we see Nhan again?

RA: The first sci-fi thing I ever did as my character was dying in between takes, Tim Rosen (this was on Wynonna Earp and Tim Rosen played Doc Holliday) said to me, "Well Rachael, in sci-fi no one ever actually dies or goes away." And I've always kept that in my mind. So I think anything can happen. We know that Nhan isn't dead, she's just finishing up her mission, so you never know where she might pop up again.