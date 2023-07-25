WARP FIVE with H. Jon Benjamin

HJB: It was really cool. I don't get that excited about stuff like that, but the sets are— they're so huge and so well done that it's really cool to see how expansive it all was. Basically they're literally building real spaceships. It was really impressive. I didn't honestly think I would kind of have that reaction, but I did. The doors even work; like they make the "shoop" sound and everything, except for a couple of times where somebody has to pull out a screwdriver. And [when that happens] you're shocked back to the reality that you're not in the [future].

Some of the Tribbles shook and purred too; probably less than one percent worked. They had to, I assume, make a ton of those and they were all over the set for some of the wide shots. But yeah, they had made like 15 or 20 that actually moved. There was like a scene where Edward was in the mess hall or the cafeteria and they were strewn all over the place— all the Tribble reserves from all the other rooms. I think there was a guy sort of vacuuming them up.

Edward really wreaks havoc aboard the ship— can you tell us about the worst workplace disaster you've ever caused?

HJB: Oh wow. There's so many. So, so many. It goes way back, [because] in entertainment I'm causing havoc all the time just by doing what I do. I'm thinking of jobs prior. I'm sure I got fired— Oh my God. I got fired by my dad. He owned a small business; an electrical supply company and I worked in the warehouse.

We used to have lightsaber fights with fluorescent light bulbs, which is exceedingly dangerous. I wouldn't suggest it because they really do break, and inside is this very toxic powdered substance. It was a total disaster when they finally broke, so, yes, my own dad fired me.