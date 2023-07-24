The Secrets Behind the Making of Star Trek: Insurrection

In early 1997, story development and pre-production began on the film that would eventually become Star Trek: Insurrection. A few months after Star Trek: First Contact became a box office hit, producer Rick Berman approached Michael Piller, whose contributions to Star Trek cannot be exaggerated, to write the film.

As the producer and showrunner for Star Trek: The Next Generation, Piller's leadership helped humanize and deepen the show and its characters during the third season and the seasons following. Additionally, his innovative policy of allowing script submissions from anyone with talent, even those not represented by an agent, opened the doors for many great TNG episodes, and even helped launch the careers of many of today’s best TV writers. Piller would go on to be co-creator of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: Voyager; Insurrection would be his first film script.

While researching the making of Insurrection, we acquired many of the production memos and notes from the film. The materials reveal how and why stories change from their original conceptualizations, while finding solutions to limitations of time, budget, and special effects technology. These are some of the fun, interesting “what-ifs” and “could-have-beens” from these production materials.