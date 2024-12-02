Star Trek (2009) and The Motion Picture Are Uniquely Suited to Engage New Fans

In contrast, The Motion Picture's command crew had already collaborated on a five-year mission and experienced countless deep space perils. They trusted each other and relied upon their powerful camaraderie. Nevertheless, there was still a degree of newness to this reunion. Admiral Kirk was coming from an administrative assignment, a reserve activation clause pressed Dr. McCoy back into active duty, and Spock had been on Vulcan to undergo his Kolinahr ritual. Their friendship remained, but to some extent, their disparate paths resulted in a need to get to know one another again. Although Kirk and Spock were technically "replacements" for Captain Decker and Science Officer Sonak, they were returning to stations where they had thrived before.

When it comes to someone's initial contact with Star Trek, both introductory approaches offer significant advantages to fresh viewers. Star Trek (2009) allows audiences to get to know the characters as they're getting to know each other within the story, whereas The Motion Picture reunites old friends while still requiring them to adapt to the ways they have changed over the years. The Motion Picture also benefits from the additions of Lieutenant Ilia and Captain Decker, as they were characters who all viewers were meeting for the first time. Plus, new fans benefit from a key element that is common to both crews — each film kicks off a fresh set of adventures!

Unveiling the U.S.S. Enterprise