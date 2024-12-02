Published Dec 2, 2024
Star Trek (2009) and The Motion Picture Are Uniquely Suited to Engage New Fans
Both installments, with milestone anniversaries this year, ushered in new eras for Star Trek, taking a unique course in introducing (or reintroducing) James T. Kirk and his crew to the masses.
Two momentous films are celebrating major milestones this year, as it has been 15 years since brought us to the Kelvin Timeline and 45 years since unlocked the franchise's big screen potential. Both installments ushered in new eras for Star Trek, and each took a unique course in introducing (or reintroducing) James T. Kirk and his crew to the masses.
To commemorate these important anniversaries, let's examine the ways in which these films welcomed us aboard their respective U.S.S. Enterprises and shed light on why the two movies are excellent starting points for those interested in exploring the Star Trek universe for the first time.
First Encounters and Old Friends
It's safe to say that our main characters were at very different places in their lives at the beginning of the two films, with the obvious distinction being that the Kelvin Timeline's crew was in the early stages of their careers and largely unfamiliar with one another. James T. Kirk, Nyota Uhura, and Leonard McCoy were still at Starfleet Academy, only forced into emergency service aboard the Enterprise by 's attack on Vulcan. On top of that, factors ranging from a helmsman's unexpected illness to a communications officer's unfamiliarity with the Romulan language propelled our heroes into roles on the Enterprise's senior staff. Each character's talents ensured they were next in line for those jobs, but they were essentially an assorted blend of cadets, replacements, and officers from other posts.
In contrast, The Motion Picture's command crew had already collaborated on a five-year mission and experienced countless deep space perils. They trusted each other and relied upon their powerful camaraderie. Nevertheless, there was still a degree of newness to this reunion. Admiral Kirk was coming from an administrative assignment, a reserve activation clause pressed Dr. McCoy back into active duty, and Spock had been on Vulcan to undergo his Kolinahr ritual. Their friendship remained, but to some extent, their disparate paths resulted in a need to get to know one another again. Although Kirk and Spock were technically "replacements" for Captain Decker and Science Officer Sonak, they were returning to stations where they had thrived before.
When it comes to someone's initial contact with Star Trek, both introductory approaches offer significant advantages to fresh viewers. Star Trek (2009) allows audiences to get to know the characters as they're getting to know each other within the story, whereas The Motion Picture reunites old friends while still requiring them to adapt to the ways they have changed over the years. The Motion Picture also benefits from the additions of Lieutenant Ilia and Captain Decker, as they were characters who all viewers were meeting for the first time. Plus, new fans benefit from a key element that is common to both crews — each film kicks off a fresh set of adventures!
Unveiling the U.S.S. Enterprise
In addition to meeting our dedicated Starfleet crews, Star Trek (2009) and The Motion Picture gave the spotlight to another legendary figure — the Starship Enterprise. The former actually supplied a double debut, as Kirk witnessed the ship being built at the Riverside Shipyard before falling in love all over again when he saw the completed vessel orbiting Earth several years later. Kirk and company arrived aboard for the Kelvin Enterprise's maiden voyage, permitting viewers to explore its layout alongside the characters. The time lapse encompassing the ship's initial construction and its final launch paralleled Kirk's own journey from small town recruit to Starfleet cadet, and the manner in which he marveled at the vessel on each occasion underscored the important bond that Kirk had with the Enterprise in every universe. A crucial relationship to present to any future Star Trek fan.
Although The Motion Picture's U.S.S. Enterprise had logged an untold number of light-years prior to its mission to intercept V'Ger, the ship's refit afforded the movie a fantastic opportunity to showcase the vessel's beautiful new look to the sounds of Jerry Goldsmith's superb score. Admiral Kirk soaking in the exterior view with awe and eventually getting lost in the starship's redesigned corridors created the impression that he was also encountering the Enterprise for the first time, granting audiences the chance to follow suit and fall in love with the ship as well. And, just as in Star Trek (2009), the amazement that permeated the admiral's final approach to the vessel made Kirk's infatuation with the Enterprise abundantly clear.
Defining the Star Trek Universe
While prior knowledge is not a prerequisite for enjoying these films, attaining at least some insight into Star Trek's fundamentals can enhance one's appreciation for its distinctively rich universe. Such indispensable components include the Federation and its values. Star Trek (2009) outlined these details in a clever fashion, harnessing Captain Pike's recruitment speech to inform a young James T. Kirk — and the audience — that the Federation was a peacekeeping and humanitarian armada. The Motion Picture put Starfleet's morality on display via Admiral Kirk's own pre-mission briefing, as he noted that his orders were to intercept and investigate the phenomenon. Even in the face of extreme danger, taking aggressive action would be a last resort.
The worldbuilding continued when it came to diving into Vulcan culture, as the two films touched on the society's relationship with logic and emotion through brief scenes on the planet and nods to Spock's Kolinahr ritual in each reality. The same could be said of the Federation's underlying rivalries with its Klingon and Romulan neighbors. Star Trek (2009)'s simulated hostilities with the Klingons near the Kobayashi Maru and The Motion Picture's depiction of Klingon ships firing upon V’Ger exemplified the Klingon Empire’s militaristic nature. Although Star Trek (2009) recounted the Kelvin Enterprise’s clash with a Prime Romulan mining ship, Kirk did remark that showing compassion to Nero might assist the Federation in earning peace with his timeline’s Romulan government. Taken together, these points paint a clearer picture for those who are just getting to know the Star Trek universe.
Technological Triumphs
Setting aside the films' captivating characters and riveting plots, casual audiences will certainly be enraptured by the visual spectacles displayed by both installments. Each film delivered groundbreaking sights for its time. Fast-paced starship battles, a breathtaking orbital jump onto a mining platform, and Vulcan's devastating implosion represent only a handful of Star Trek (2009)'s stunning effects.
The Motion Picture's narrative was more of a slow-burn, imparting viewers with enough time to immerse themselves in the V'Ger cloud's run-in with three Klingon battlecruisers, the activity surrounding the Epsilon IX station and Earth's drydock facilities, and the Enterprise's expedition through V'Ger's eye popping interior. And, if gadgets and technology are more to your liking, you can't go wrong with the movies' wealth of Star Trek staples — warp speed, phasers, starships, and transporter room shenanigans (with apologies to Commander Sonak).
Meaningful Messages
As fascinating as worldbuilding and innovative effects are, the films' crowning achievements may be their ability to convey the ideals that are so synonymous with Star Trek. Assembling a crew unfamiliar with each other's personalities and skills empowered Star Trek (2009) to exemplify the heights that can be reached when people overcome their differences and work together. This was particularly true in the case of Kirk and Spock, as their mutual animosity was transformed into admiration and friendship. They did not simply tolerate one another, they grew to appreciate their disparate perspectives while embracing the values they shared. The crew's impromptu coalition mirrored the Federation's own capacity to unite diverse worlds and cultures.
The Motion Picture honed in on a separate pillar of Star Trek by focusing its story on a need for communication, knowledge, and self-enlightenment. Throughout the Enterprise's dealings with V'Ger, Admiral Kirk resisted the urge to escalate the situation or initiate a preemptive attack. Even in the face of the Epsilon IX station's destruction, the crew still sought to gather more information from V'Ger and attempt to understand its intentions. Just as the Federation dedicated itself to exploring the unknown, V'Ger aspired to learn about its creator so that it could further its own mission to learn and collect data. In turn, Spock hoped a closer examination of V'Ger would enlighten him on his path of self-reflection. By gravitating toward these issues, the two films benefit new viewers by bestowing upon them an idea of what Star Trek is all about.
To Boldly Go…
Star Trek (2009) and The Motion Picture's endings furnish an additional parallel, relaying that limitless possibilities awaited each universe's U.S.S. Enterprise. The former paired Captain Kirk's settling into the captain's chair with a voiceover from Ambassador Spock which stressed the ship's goal of seeking out new lifeforms and new civilizations.
The Motion Picture concluded on a similar note, with Admiral Kirk directing the Enterprise into deep space. The message was punctuated by an end card which read, "The human adventure is just beginning." With that exploratory atmosphere in mind, new fans will feel encouraged to do some exploring of their own, whether that takes the form of continuing on to watch the sequels to these films, going back to catch classic episodes and series, or venturing out on their own to check out the latest Star Trek releases.