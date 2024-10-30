Meet the Star Trek: Section 31 Crew

As part of Star Trek's Rogue & Scoundrels showcase, StarTrek.com is excited to finally the curtain behind crew in the upcoming Star Trek: Section 31.
In the movie, Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh reprises her fan-favorite role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou — a character she played in Star Trek: Discovery's first season – who joins a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past.
Follow along @StarTrek on Instagram to see their cards as they're released.
FUZZ (THE MANIAC)
Fuzz can switch from hysterical laughter to filter-free anger at the drop of a dime.
He's a fun-loving guy until he isn't. Just don't suggest anger management sessions to this Section 31 operative.
MELLE (THE LOVER)
While most Deltans take an oath of celibacy upon joining Starfleet, Melle uses her irresistible magnetism for Section 31's benefit. After all, she's in a league of her own.
ZEPH (THE MACHINE)
Mech life ain't just about brute force. The human Zeph lives, works, and everything in between, inside his mechanical exoskeleton, drawing out the right tools in his work as a Section 31 operative.
QUASI (THE ENIGMA)
No one's ever met a Chameloid's true form before, perpetuating their myth-like status as they never show their real appearance, which suits Quasi perfectly as a member of Section 31. He's disinterested in the delusion of "utopia" and most other things, especially you.
ALOK SAHAR (MASTERMIND)
Alok Sahar is a strategic mastermind who leads a special team of Section 31 operatives. Sahar is driven to make amends for actions in his past by serving the greater good, which involves tracking down and recruiting Emperor Philippa Georgiou for a covert mission.
PHILIPPA GEORGIOU (THE EMPEROR)
Unable to return to the Terran Empire, Emperor Philippa Georgiou lives under a new alias as owner of The Baraam, a nightclub operating outside of Federation space.
That is, until Section 31 enlists her to help protect the Federation while also facing the sins of her past.
The original movie will premiere on Friday, January 24, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and international markets where the service is available.
Star Trek: Section 31 also stars Omari Hardwick (Power), Kacey Rohl (Hannibal), Emmy winner Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso), Sven Ruygrok (One Piece), Robert Kazinsky (Pacific Rim), Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny & Georgia) and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry). Miku Martineau (Kate) portrays a young Philippa Georgiou.
Written by Craig Sweeny and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, Star Trek: Section 31 is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Craig Sweeny, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Michelle Yeoh, and is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.