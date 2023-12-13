The Nemesis Effect

As mentioned above, Riker’s promotion to captain landed him command of the Titan, where Troi was to become the ship’s counselor. While Nemesis indicated the vessel’s first mission would involve leading a Federation task force to open talks with the Romulans, we did not get to witness the full extent of the Titan’s exploits until its surprise appearance in Lower Decks.

After saving the U.S.S. Cerritos from the Pakleds, Riker welcomed Ensign Bradward Boimler aboard and continued to deal with Pakled problems, though Boimler eventually transferred back to the Cerritos.

Positronic Perils