Want to Watch Star Trek? Start with 'First Contact'

Star Trek currently encompasses an astounding roster of 13 feature films and over 800 television episodes, so potential fans often ask me to recommend a logical starting point where they can begin their own personal journey through Trek. My reply? I will always advocate for Star Trek: First Contact as the perfect introduction to the franchise.

From the impressive assembly of Federation starships at the Battle of Sector 001 to the spacewalk on the U.S.S. Enterprise-E’s exterior hull, First Contact delivers breathtaking spectacles with the ability to thrill any audience. The film masterfully blends high stakes action and adventure with a spirit of exploration and Gene Roddenberry’s vision for a utopian future, making it a fantastic movie in its own right. The first act’s depiction of a massive Borg Cube menacingly approaching Earth establishes a frame of reference which clarifies that humanity’s very fate is at stake. Throw in time travel as another key ingredient for science fiction aficionados, and you have the recipe for an exhilarating escapade.