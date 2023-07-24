Star Trek Explorer Presents Star Trek: The Short Story Collection

Captain Shon intervenes in a dispute between Federation and Reman miners.

Captain Shon’s antennae twisted inward slightly. The gesture’s significance was lost on Sam Winters, seated to Shon’s right. To Shon’s left, though, Counselor Matthias noted the slight motion and recognized the indication of tension, just like a human might clench a fist. On the main viewscreen, an icy world rotated slowly while a white star shone in the distance.

“Still no response, Captain,” said Lieutenant Kav. The operations officer’s voice was calm, but clipped as if influenced by the frustration that her captain felt.

Shon turned away from the viewscreen and glanced at Matthias, and then squarely faced his first officer. “If the Remans aren’t going to answer our call, we’ll have to knock on their door. Lieutenant Kyona, with me. Winters, you have the conn.”

Commander Winters acknowledged the transfer and stood to take the Captain’s chair. “Aye, sir. I urge you to take additional support, just in case the Remans prove to be hostile.”

Shon nodded as he headed toward the turbolift. “I don’t want to precipitate hostilities. We’ll beam in some distance from their site to take a look. They may have already run afoul of something else hostile.” Shon tapped the combadge on his uniform. “Doctor Savel?”

A serene Vulcan voice replied. “This is Savel.”

“Meet me in transporter room two, Doctor. Dress warmly.”

The turbolift door quietly whisked open, and then shut behind Shon and his Caitian security chief.