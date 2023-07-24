Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Voyager

    Published Oct 26, 2020

    Star Trek: The Pod Directive — The Samantha Cristoforetti Episode

    Our first astronaut guest calls in from work!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek: The Pod Directive

    StarTrek.com

    Last week, Star Trek: The Pod Directive brought Tig Notaro to the table to talk all things Trek, acting, and humor. This week, a  real life astronaut comes to mic as we welcome Samantha Cristoforetti to the Pod Directive studio.

    This week, Tawny and Paul sit down with someone who's been closer to the stars than most people will ever get. You may know Samantha Cristoforetti from her famous Star Trek cosplay on the International Space Station. Calling in from Germany, she talks to our Pod Directive hosts about what it's like to be a fan of Star Trek while also working towards the future of space exploration the show so clearly envisions.

    Samantha Cristoforetti

    StarTrek.com

    Show Notes and Further Reading:

    Dr. Erin Macdonald Explains Wormholes

    Star Trek: The Pod Directive is the official Star Trek podcast. Subscribe to Star Trek: The Pod Directiveon Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcast platforms.

