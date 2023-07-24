Published Oct 26, 2020
Star Trek: The Pod Directive — The Samantha Cristoforetti Episode
Our first astronaut guest calls in from work!
Last week, Star Trek: The Pod Directive brought Tig Notaro to the table to talk all things Trek, acting, and humor. This week, a real life astronaut comes to mic as we welcome Samantha Cristoforetti to the Pod Directive studio.
This week, Tawny and Paul sit down with someone who's been closer to the stars than most people will ever get. You may know Samantha Cristoforetti from her famous Star Trek cosplay on the International Space Station. Calling in from Germany, she talks to our Pod Directive hosts about what it's like to be a fan of Star Trek while also working towards the future of space exploration the show so clearly envisions.
Remember to subscribe to Star Trek: The Pod Directive and, if you like what you hear, leave us a Stitcher review.
Show Notes and Further Reading:
- Scientists got to work when Samantha requested real espresso in space, and the results were astounding.
- Hard work from NASA, the ESA, and more have made space fight seem like a routine, everyday thing. But we should never take it for granted.
- Star Trek and NASA had two different takes on the original moon landing.
- And last, but not least, fans of The Pod Directive can now wear their love on their sleeves. Literally. Check out the StarTrek.com store for your first look at our brand new pod merch!
Dr. Erin Macdonald Explains Wormholes
Star Trek: The Pod Directive is the official Star Trek podcast. Subscribe to Star Trek: The Pod Directiveon Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcast platforms.