Star Trek and Apollo 11 Broadcast Different Visions of the Future

Before Apollo 11 successfully landed on the moon, watched by hundreds of millions of people around the world on live television, Star Trek offered a grim warning about the possible futures that spaceflight technology could bring about. The broadcast of the first moon landing and the debut of TOS are both iconic moments in 1960s television, but each represented very different visions of the future of human spaceflight.

This month marks the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing, and 50 years since TOS went off the air. As part of the celebrations, the televised spectacle of Apollo 11 will be rebroadcast in many forms, from a real-time presentation on CBS of the network’s 1969 coverage to screenings at places like the Paley Center for Media. And, thanks to NASA’s YouTube channel, viewers can revisit that footage any time for free. The anniversary offers a moment of reflection on the role of the television broadcasts in visualizing the future of spaceflight.

The terrifying future that Mr. Seven averts in Star Trek would not have been outlandish for viewers in the 1960s. Nor would it seem strange, as it does to us today, to imagine the Saturn V moon rocket carrying nuclear weapons. The earliest rockets that carried astronauts into space were repurposed intercontinental ballistic missiles; Saturn was the first to be designed exclusively for human spaceflight. Before it was Kennedy Space Center, “America’s Spaceport” was the Atlantic Missile Range, adjacent to an Air Force base. Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin were both military pilots, and many of the engineers and administrators at NASA began their careers in the service. Added to lingering Cold War fears of nuclear war, the militarized space program in “Assignment: Earth” would have seemed perfectly plausible to viewers in the 1960s.

But the public’s understanding of the space program was also informed by the more Utopian aspects of science fiction. Concepts for orbiting luxury hotels and tourist flights to the moon appeared in science fiction magazines and books, as well as mainstream publications throughout the 50s and 60s, all alongside coverage of NASA’s growing program. In many senses it seemed that science fiction and science fact were converging and that a Star Trek-esque age of interplanetary exploration and adventure was beginning. For the broadcast of Apollo 11, science fiction was an integral part of the marathon coverage. CBS scheduled science fiction luminaries Arthur C. Clarke and Orson Welles to comment and contribute pre-recorded segments. ABC put together a panel moderated by The Twilight Zone’s Rod Serling, featuring Isaac Asimov. Combined with the colorful, dynamic graphics and model simulations developed by networks to fill in when there was no live footage, the real images of the lunar missions seemed technical and dry in comparison. The future would look like science fiction, it was simply a matter of choosing which version of that future to manifest. For some television viewers in 1969, that choice started to crystallize during the broadcast of Apollo 11.

There was abundant wonder to be had in the experience of watching the first lunar landing on television, even if it lacked the swashbuckling adventure, and technicolor aesthetics, of something like Star Trek. Just the act of broadcasting live television from the surface of the moon was a technological miracle, accomplished at great cost and utilized custom-built cameras and tracking stations as far-flung as Australia. Viewers also watched simulations created by the television networks, using models and sets, and listened to the voices of the astronauts being transmitted to earth via radio. On CBS, anchor Walter Cronkite and his guest host, retired astronaut Walter Schirra, expressed both childlike wonder and somber emotion for the audience.

During the spacewalk portion of the landing, networks showed the ghostly black and white figure of Neil Armstrong stepping onto the lunar surface for the first time, and both of the astronauts skipping across the face of the moon in an utterly unearthly motion. But after Armstrong had delivered his famous “One small step” line and Aldrin had joined him, the remainder of the 2 and a half-hour mission involved tediously collecting samples and setting up scientific experiments. The footage was grainy black and white, with strange effects present due to its slow-scan transmission, such as eerie ghosting and the image at one point appearing in negative. Once the warmth of Cronkite’s wonderment wore off, there was little drama available to keep viewers awake late into the night.