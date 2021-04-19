This week on Star Trek: The Pod Directive: Michelle Yeoh! Tawny Newsome! Paul F. Tompkins! Need we say more? Join us for a wide-ranging conversation with Phillipa Georgiou herself, spanning the world from Malaysia, to Toronto, to Paris, and of course talking about everything Star Trek: Discovery, but also so much more. Star Trek fan or not, this is an interview you don’t want to miss!