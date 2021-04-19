Published Apr 19, 2021
Star Trek: The Pod Directive — The Incomparable Michelle Yeoh
This week, we're welcoming a legend to the mic.
This week on Star Trek: The Pod Directive: Michelle Yeoh! Tawny Newsome! Paul F. Tompkins! Need we say more? Join us for a wide-ranging conversation with Phillipa Georgiou herself, spanning the world from Malaysia, to Toronto, to Paris, and of course talking about everything Star Trek: Discovery, but also so much more. Star Trek fan or not, this is an interview you don’t want to miss!
Remember to subscribe to Star Trek: The Pod Directive and, if you like what you hear, leave us an Apple review.
Michelle Yeoh Heads to The Ready Room | Star Trek: Discovery
Show Notes and Further Reading:
- SPOILERS AHEAD: Catch up on some of the lore that surrounded Georgiou's season three arc!
- Five signs you're like Captain Georgiou!
- Check out Die Standing, the newest book starring Philippa Georgiou.
Star Trek: The Pod Directive is the official Star Trek podcast. Subscribe to Star Trek: The Pod Directiveon Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcast platforms.