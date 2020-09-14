In their debut episode, hosts Tawny Newsome and Paul F. Tompkins sit down with actor, director, and producer Ben Stiller to talk all things Star Trek memorabilia. The trio go deep into Stiller’s Trek collection, his childhood memories of the show, and the way his fandom pops up in many of his projects— even to this day!

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