Published Sep 14, 2020
Star Trek: The Pod Directive — Talking Collectibles With Ben Stiller
Hosts Tawny Newsome and Paul F. Tompkins welcome Ben Stiller to the pod.
You’ve all been waiting very patiently, and so we won’t draw this out with too much preamble. That’s right — the first episode of Star Trek: The Pod Directive is here!
In their debut episode, hosts Tawny Newsome and Paul F. Tompkins sit down with actor, director, and producer Ben Stiller to talk all things Star Trek memorabilia. The trio go deep into Stiller’s Trek collection, his childhood memories of the show, and the way his fandom pops up in many of his projects— even to this day!
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Show Notes and Further Reading:
- Fan Photographer John DeQuandros gives fans the lowdown on 10 new collectibles that aren't to be missed.
- Jay Stobie interviews Francis Scofield, who is perhaps the world's foremost collector of Ferengi wares.
- Watch Ben Stiller's complete speech from the 1996 Star Trek 30th anniversary celebration.
- Looking for more fun Star Trek references, like the easter eggs Ben talks about? Check out Carlos Miranda on the most unexpected Trek callouts in pop culture.
Star Trek: The Pod Directive is the official Star Trek podcast. Subscribe to Star Trek: The Pod Directiveon Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcast platforms.