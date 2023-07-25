10 Unexpected Star Trek References

I was recently on a quarantine compliant jog, jamming to an 80’s playlist when Nena’s “99 Luftballons” (in its original German) came on. I’ve listened to this song countless times; I may be a 90’s kid, but I have a soft spot for 80’s classics. Unsurprisingly, as a Star Trek fan my favorite part of the song is when Nena name checks Captain Kirk. You don’t have to speak a lick of German to hear the shout-out; according to the universal translator, Nena sings “Ninety-nine jet fighters / Each was a great warrior / Regarded themselves as Captain Kirk.”

“99 Luftballons” has one of those great, unexpected Star Trek references; those times when, in the least likely of places, Star Trek shows up.

I’m not talking about an homage or a parody. Galaxy Quest is brilliant, as is the “Where No Fan Has Gone Before” episode of Futurama, but those are direct Star Trek tributes. I’m referring to watching an episode of Mad Men and characters surprisingly start talking about a Trek spec script.

While Star Trek is so ubiquitous that it regularly appears in every corner of pop-culture – from ’80 German rock songs to Emmy award-winning shows and cult films – it’s still a wonderful surprise when a reference is made, particularly to a fan. Below are 10 of my all-time favorite Star Trek references.