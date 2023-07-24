Published May 17, 2021
Star Trek: The Pod Directive — Science and Lizard Babies with Erin Macdonald
It's the Threshold episode. Need we say more?
Dr. Erin Macdonald is living any Star Trek fan’s dream, going from working towards her doctorate in astrophysics while watching Star Trek: Voyager in the background to serving as a science consultant for the whole franchise. This week, the doctor joins Paul and Tawny to talk Iggy Pop, “Threshold,” Trek Tech, and everything in between.
Dr. Erin Macdonald Explains Wormholes
Show Notes and Further Reading:
- At STLV 2019, Dr. Erin spoke about time travel in Star Trek.
- Need more? Check out this talk about Trek physics!
- Alongside fellow science consultant Dr. Mohamed Noor, Dr. Erin explains the science behind Discovery's burn.
- Finally, Dr. Erin talks about one of her biggest Trek inspirations, Captain Janeway.
