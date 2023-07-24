Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Voyager

    Published May 17, 2021

    Star Trek: The Pod Directive — Science and Lizard Babies with Erin Macdonald

    It's the Threshold episode. Need we say more?

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek: The Pod Directive, Spotify

    StarTrek.com

    Dr. Erin Macdonald is living any Star Trek fan’s dream, going from working towards her doctorate in astrophysics while watching Star Trek: Voyager in the background to serving as a science consultant for the whole franchise. This week, the doctor joins Paul and Tawny to talk Iggy Pop, “Threshold,” Trek Tech, and everything in between.

    Remember to subscribe to Star Trek: The Pod Directive and, if you like what you hear, leave us an Apple review.

    Dr. Erin Macdonald Explains Wormholes

    Show Notes and Further Reading:

    Star Trek: The Pod Directive is the official Star Trek podcast. Subscribe to Star Trek: The Pod Directiveon Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcast platforms.

    Get Updates By Email

    Topics
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top