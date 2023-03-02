Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Podcasts

    Published Feb 23, 2023

    Star Trek: The Pod Directive Returns for Season 3

    Brand-new episodes kick off on March 7!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    header image of the Star Trek: The Pod Directive show logo

    StarTrek.com

    Red Alert! Hosts Tawny Newsome (Beckett Mariner, Star Trek: Lower Decks) and Paul F. Tompkins (Dr. Migleemo, Star Trek: Lower Decks) are back for a third season of Star Trek: The Pod Directive. You can listen to the new trailer, and get your first taste of this star-filled new season below!

    Star Trek: The Pod Directive returns March 7, with brand-new episodes airing every other Tuesday. With unparalleled access to Star Trek luminaries, Tawny and Paul have a thrilling new lineup of guests to chat all things Deep Space Nine for its 30th anniversary, Picard Season 3 with the original cast of The Next Generation, and more, with Star Trek fans just like you — comedians, authors, science journalists, doctors, etc! Get ready to go boldly with smart, witty, and thoughtful discussions spanning every quadrant across the Star Trek universe.

    Fans can listen to Star Trek: The Pod Directiveon Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts and via StarTrek.com.

    Get Updates By Email

    Related

    Comics and Klingons with Christopher Cantwell
    Podcasts
    The Pod Directive logo with the 'Day of Blood' Comic Cover art
    The Possibility of Life with Jaime Green
    Podcasts
    Pod Directive banner featuring episodic still of Barclay
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top