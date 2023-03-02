Star Trek: The Pod Directive Returns for Season 3

Red Alert! Hosts Tawny Newsome (Beckett Mariner, Star Trek: Lower Decks) and Paul F. Tompkins (Dr. Migleemo, Star Trek: Lower Decks) are back for a third season of Star Trek: The Pod Directive. You can listen to the new trailer, and get your first taste of this star-filled new season below!

Star Trek: The Pod Directive returns March 7, with brand-new episodes airing every other Tuesday. With unparalleled access to Star Trek luminaries, Tawny and Paul have a thrilling new lineup of guests to chat all things Deep Space Nine for its 30th anniversary, Picard Season 3 with the original cast of The Next Generation, and more, with Star Trek fans just like you — comedians, authors, science journalists, doctors, etc! Get ready to go boldly with smart, witty, and thoughtful discussions spanning every quadrant across the Star Trek universe.

Fans can listen to Star Trek: The Pod Directiveon Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts and via StarTrek.com.