Comics and Klingons with Christopher Cantwell

Tompkins praises the characters of Cantwell's Halt and Catch Fire, "The development of character on that show is, I think, very rare that over the course of the seasons. These people, they're complete individuals, they're completely distinct from one another and they really go on a journey in a way that you don't often get to see on TV where most television, you kind of want the people to stay the same. They're always their character and their character is always this for the entirety of the series. And I think that it's so rare in television, the journeys that these four individuals go on."

Relating it to Star Trek, the guest and hosts note how the characters on The Original Series appear static, with Cantwell adding, "My favorite is the old Star Trek where it was these guys were these guys. No arcing, no evolution."

As for Star Trek: The Next Generation and television of that era, Cantwell recalls, "Television, I feel like up until the '90s, I was talking about this with my wife because we're working through X-Files right now, and there is this unspoken rule that even if the worst, most catastrophic thing happens, you still go to school the next day and you still go to the office. The teacher's like, 'This paper's due,' and the boss is, 'Yeah, that was crazy when this monster killed this person, but we have midterms coming up.' It's just kind of that's the way it is. And the Enterprise-D is very much like that. It's like, 'We got to keep going guys. Sorry.'"

"There's so much intense stuff happening. And then Riker's got to learn those lines [for another play]," quips Cantwell.