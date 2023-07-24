The Possibility of Life with Jaime Green

On Seeing Ourselves Through Others' Eyes

Green highlights one of her favorite episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation — "The Nth Degree" — which features Reginald Barclay, on the podcast.

In "The Nth Degree," the Enterprise-D heads out to repair a telescope and end up investigating a probe found near it. After Barclay is knocked out by an energy surge from the probe, his demeanor, confidence, and intelligence grows. Dr. Crusher discovers the change in Barclay's brain tissue has rendered him the most advanced human being who ever lived. No wonder he's debating with a simulated Einstein in the holodeck. Picard and the crew soon learn the probe was the Cytherians' approach to researching new species. In exchange of their knowledge of tens of thousands of civilizations, Picard allows the Cytherians to scan the brains of the entire crew.

Reflecting on the episode, Green notes, "I love that in the end of the episode's log entry, [Picard] says that they've left with all this information from the Cytherians that it's going to take humans decades and decades to go through. I love that idea of just the ongoing study that would be necessary; yes, there are those snap judgements, and a lot of things happen very quickly and very smooth in Star Trek because of universal translators and the limits of episode lengths, but...now we have their encyclopedia. Now there is a new department at Starfleet that is Cytherian studies. They're going to be scholars, and they're going to be, 'All right, let's learn about this new species and their planet.'"

It's with "The Nth Degree" that Green realizes her appreciation for the character Barclay, stating, "Part of why I love that episode and the other Barclay episodes because he's not charming until... He's so lovable. He's such an underdog, but also everyone else in the main cast is competent. They're always good at what they do, and I realized they're always solving problems that are external. And Barclay is working on Barclay. I just really appreciate how flawed he is. And yes, maybe he shouldn't have made it into Starfleet, but if we think about how many people are in Starfleet, is it possible that there are that many thousands and thousands of people who are as confident and skilled as the main crew?"