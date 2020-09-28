And so, in this episode, Tawny is joined by Michelle Hurd (Raffi, Star Trek: Picard), Angelica Jade Bastién (Staff Writer, Vulture), and Kendra James (Managing Editor, StarTrek.com). In this hour long conversation covering everything from Michael Burnham’s season three braids, to what a society like Earth under the Federation would mean for Black, and other people of color, our panelists ask listeners to consider the weight of Black stories, Black culture, and Black lives in the Star Trek universe.

Remember to subscribe to Star Trek: The Pod Directive and, if you like what you hear, leave us an Apple review.