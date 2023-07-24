Quark, the Best Dressed Man of the 24th Century

Rule of Acquisition #47: Don't trust a man wearing a better suit than your own.

Star Trek is often lauded for presenting an ideal vision of the future. Speak to any fan of the franchise, however, and you will learn that it’s somewhat popular to razz on Trek a bit (with love) for its somewhat less-than-ideal vision for the future of fashion.

While the standard Starfleet uniforms lend the franchise part of its singular look, they also disallow for any sort of personality. Thus, the civilian fashion that appears on-screen —at least prior to Discovery— feels all the more jarring. Many series seemed plagued by questionable off-duty and civilian wardrobe choices. The popular meme "Who wore it better, Jake or a bus seat?" poked fun at Jake Sisko’s Deep Space Nine tunics. Those outfits Lieutenant Commander Troi and Doctor Crusher worked out in are infamous, and the men’s leisurewear often leaves plenty of room for humor.

Somehow, out of all the jumpsuit, iridescent patchwork, and go-go form-fitting madness, it was Quark who managed to pull together a wardrobe that made the most sense. Whether he’s engaging in First Contact procedures for the Federation or meeting with the Grand Nagus, Quark routinely looks better than those around him.