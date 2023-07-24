Star Trek: Discovery Star Wilson Cruz Honored at the GLAAD Awards

Cruz said in his acceptance speech, “Remember this: We are a community of lovers who have dared to imagine, and make real, a more expansive and inclusive definition of love and identity for the human race. We mustn’t ever lose sight of that or the power inherent in it and the great service we continue to provide to humanity in the epic struggle of bending that moral arc toward more justice, more love and more acceptance. That is who we are and that is our charge.”

While presenting Cruz with the award, Jonathan Capehart said “When Wilson started out, there were only a handful of out folks in entertainment, journalism and politics. But Wilson has been advocating for us for three decades, unafraid to step up and say, ‘We are not going to stand for this. You can’t do this to our friends, families, colleagues and neighbors without a fight.’ Even if in some ways the fight remains the same, when you look at Florida, Texas, Alabama, Kentucky and other states today, we see fierce advocates coming to the battlefield who are different and plentiful – and we have this man to thank.”