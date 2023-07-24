Discovery's Promise: It'll Get Better

Not only that: seeing yourself represented can take some of the sting out of losing this security. With the advent of Trek admitting that gay people exist, they’re also suggesting that we can climb out of that closet into a world which will make room for us. Our revolutionary past and this visible present, pioneered by the elders and leaders of the queer community, will take us to the future Discovery shows us: a future of equality. Plus, Anthony Rapp and Wilson Cruz are actual gay actors who are doing pretty well, showing LGBTQ people that the fight for equality, though ongoing, is working and worth continuing.

When I tweeted at both actors around two in the morning mid-anxiety attack asking for advice, because I thought I’d have to come out to my mother first thing in the morning, I was just screaming into the void. How was I supposed to know Wilson Cruz would respond?

Much like those episodes of Discovery I re-watch like a comfort blanket, Wilson Cruz was a light in the dark. I was collapsing in on myself, and then there was this wonderful man who’d been there and back again, and maybe tomorrow was manageable.

Things weren’t all rosy with my ma straight off. I didn’t even tell her until a week later, after I’d gone all the way to Scotland for an audition that I didn’t land. I re-read Wilson’s messages on the train back, and I cried a bit, and I wrote my ma a letter. When I sat with her, and I did as Wilson told me: I stood in my truth.

I’m not out to my dad yet. On Trek, danger is found in hostile aliens, and mirror universes, and time-traveling angels. But in 2018, on Earth, the first thing Wilson asked me was whether coming out would be safe. Honestly, I can’t be sure. I will tell my dad; I just want to get out of this house first. Then he can come to terms with it in his own space, and when Discovery airs again, Hugh and Paul can show him a universe where his kid can and will be seen. I will be seen. I will be happy. I will save the universe and explore the stars. I will be safe.