Looking Back at Sonequa Martin-Green’s First Contact with Nichelle Nichols

On her initial jitters, she explained, “It actually drummed up quite a bit of pressure— Not only did I just feel the pressure of doing the story justice and furthering this legacy, I consider it to be an heirloom. And I know how important it is to nurture it and continue with that innovation. And so I took that very seriously; I took it as a high calling.”

“I wanted to do it justice, generally speaking, but I also wanted to do [Nichelle Nichols] justice,” continued Martin-Green. “Because I felt like I was some sort of representation of her, an offshoot of her in the best sense of that word. And I was just filled to the brim; I was running over with gratitude and respect for her. And also just wanting…to make her proud. And wanting her to see the impact of what she's done, and wanting her to see that here I am. Like, I'm here because of you. Like here I am.”

At the red carpet premiere for the launch of Star Trek: Discovery, Martin-Green had the opportunity to meet Nichols for the first time. On that experience, she recalled, “On the red carpet for the premiere was the first time I met her, and [it] was like meeting this enigma, this queen.”