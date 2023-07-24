Nichelle Nichols Opened the Door Wide Enough for Others to Step Through and See the World

Drawing comparisons to the late civil rights activist and politician, Hurd commented, “I quote John Lewis often. This man was 26 years old when he walked onto that bridge; he knew he was going to die. He figured, ‘This may happen, but I need to do this.’ One of the quotes that I know everybody knows but I think it’s so imperative, it literally harkens to what we’re talking about — the big picture of the long journey. He says, ‘Do not get lost in a sea of despair. Be hopeful, [be optimistic]. Our [struggle] is not the struggle of a day, a week, a month or a year. [It] is the struggle of a lifetime. Never [ever] be afraid to make noise [and] get in [good] trouble, necessary trouble.’”

“This is what Nichelle has done,” continued Hurd. “She asked herself all those questions. I’m going to do Star Trek. I’m an actress. I’m a civil rights person. I’m going to move the decimal forward… From this point on, it impacts. And the fact that her main objective was to reach down, or reach out, and bring people in — this is [why] history and lessons are imperative to our progress.”