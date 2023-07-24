Recap: Star Trek: Prodigy - "Terror Firma"

Dal seems just about ready to forgive Gwyn as they figure out they can use the stars to navigate back to the ship. That is, until her father’s minion, Drednok, shows up. The surprising thing is that Gwyn doesn’t actually look happy to see him and tries to convince him not to hurt her new friends. When he tells her to step aside and she refuses, he shoots the artificial cast she made to support her injured leg so she can’t walk. Gwyn tells her crew to run and save themselves and gets left behind.

As the crew runs back toward the ship, Gwyn is desperately trying to will her weapon back together to be able to escape from the encroaching vines. We then see The Diviner, who is finally about to achieve his dream of commanding the Protostar — but Gwyn spots her father as well and calls out to him. He begins to walk toward her but then looks back and realizes vines are about to overtake the Protostar. He has to make a decision between the ship and his daughter, and he chooses the ship.

But, it turns out The Diviner’s vision of the ship was just that — a vision created by the Murder Planet. It’s Dal, Rok-Tahk, Zero, Jankom Pog, and Murf who make it back to the Protostar first, and they are ready to get off this planet. But first, they have to go back for their friend and crewmate — The Diviner may have abandoned Gwyn but Dal and his friends aren’t ready to. The crew sets a course for as far away as possible — but The Diviner tracks their warp signature and is hot on their heels.