Recap: Star Trek: Prodigy - "Dreamcatcher"

Dal finally agrees to the away mission, something the rest of the crew is very excited about, and Zero proceeds to land the Protostar on this mystery planet. The ride down is a little bumpy, but the ship makes it intact.

This new world is beautiful, but it hides great dangers as the crew quickly finds out. Dal, Jankom Pog, Rok-Tahk, and Zero each get a sleek tricorder — much easier to handle than the bulky devices we’ve seen on live-action series. Hologram Janeway instructs each of them to record their findings on this planet. They also receive Type I phasers (which Jankom Pog promptly shoots himself with) and find the Runaway, a very cool space car, before they head out to see what new things this planet holds in store for them. Janeway has to stay aboard the ship — apparently she doesn’t have a mobile emitter that allows her to travel to places that don’t have holographic generators.

Back on the ship, it seems that Gwyn has definitely chosen her side. As soon as the crew disembarks from the Protostar, she manages to get ahold of her weapon (she seems to have some sort of telepathic link with it. Is it a part of her?) and escape from her cell in the brig. She makes her way to the bridge and even reprograms Janeway to allow her access to the ship’s controls. It turns out that Gwyn has all the knowledge and skills to take command of the Protostar on her own — because that’s what The Diviner has been training her to do from childhood. She sends a message to her father, alerting him to the Protostar’s location.

Dal’s eagerness to jet out on his own, by himself in the Runaway, spells doom — because he doesn’t spend the time sticking with and looking out for his crew, they all split up and each ends up in a dangerous situation. Zero is the first to make a weird discovery about this alien planet: There are absolutely no nutrients in the soil. But then, how is it possible that it supports so much plant life?