Recap: Star Trek: Discovery - Stormy Weather

This article contains spoilers for Star Trek: Discovery season four, episode six.

Inspired by the Akaali orb given to her by Felix during the evacuation of the asteroid colony in “The Examples,” Captain Burnham creates her own holographic family tree whose branches include Saru, Captain Georgiou, Spock, Emperor Georgiou, and both her natural and adoptive parents. Michael informs Cleveland “Book” Booker that Discovery will be entering the subspace rift left behind by the DMA, news which quells Book’s hope that the ship might jump outside of Federation space to investigate the anomaly.

Saru briefs the captain about Starfleet’s previous encounters with similar phenomena, mentioning missions experienced by the iconic crews of Enterprise and Voyager. Just as Captain Picard learned in The Next Generation’s “Force of Nature,” Discovery can not approach the region at warp, while Stamets rules out the use of the spore drive over fears about the rift’s impact on the mycelial network. Burnham and Saru also discuss Zora’s newfound emotions, an evolution which seems to have been organic. However, Zora can tell that the captain feels uneasy about the situation.

On the bridge, Burnham explains that their mission’s goal is to gather clues that could lead them to the DMA’s creators. Discovery passes through the rift’s barrier and enters an area that appears to be devoid of anything. Star Trek fans may initially think of Captain Janeway’s journeys in “Night” or “The Void,” but Ensign Adira Tal theorizes that Discovery’s sensors are simply not detecting whatever is out there. A DOT is launched, but the drone slowly disintegrates as it reaches a toxic boundary. The crew fires a photonic flare, allowing them to calculate that this perimeter will hit the vessel in approximately thirty minutes.