Recap: Star Trek: Discovery - The Examples

Spoilers for Star Trek: Discovery season four, episode five to follow.

With Ni’Var having rejoined the Federation, the starship N.S.S. T’Pau patrols near the Dark Matter Anomaly (DMA) alongside the U.S.S. Janeway. Both vessel names reference legendary leaders from the Federation’s past, but the warm feeling of nostalgia is soon replaced by one of shock as the DMA suddenly disappears. Aboard the U.S.S. Discovery-A, Paul Stamets and Jett Reno (welcome back, Tig Notaro!) scramble to figure out what just happened while looking at a galactic map depicting familiar locations (Denobula, Argelius, Wolf 359, Memory Alpha, and many more).

When the DMA reemerges 1,000 light years from its previous position, the Discovery crew realizes that the anomaly must be artificial. Admiral Vance lists an iconic roster of advanced Star Trek species - the Metrons from The Original Series episode “Arena,” survivors from the Iconian homeworld that was explored in The Next Generation’s “Contagion,” and the Nacene, the race of Caretakers who transported U.S.S. Voyager to the Delta Quadrant in the 24th century. On the other hand, Vance rules out the Q Continuum, who apparently haven’t made contact with the Federation in 600 years. Starfleet classifies the DMA’s hidden perpetrators as Species 10-C.

The DMA’s new trajectory puts it on course for an Akaali asteroid colony in former Emerald Chain territory, but the Federation is unable to accurately predict if the settlement will be destroyed. Vance orders Discovery and all nearby vessels to launch a precautionary evacuation, while the scientist developing the new generation spore drive, Ruon Tarkia is assigned to help Stamets study the DMA. Tarka has apparently been developing that propulsion system alongside Aurellio, the former Emerald Chain scientist last seen in “That Hope Is You, Part 2.”