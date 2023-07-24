Recap: Star Trek: Discovery - All is Possible

Adira feels trepidation about meeting new people, but their partner Gray encourages them to be open to fresh experiences. At the Academy, Kovich points out that many of the post-Burn cadets are having problems connecting with others. Tilly is placed in charge of an advanced 32nd-century shuttle whose crew includes Adira, an Orion, a Tellarite, and a young human woman. The group is to conduct a planetary analysis of a desert moon, but a rogue gamma ray burst strikes the vessel, sending it crashing down onto the wrong moon.

While attempting to make repairs, Tilly encourages the cadets to introduce themselves. Cadet Sasha, the human woman, grew up on Titan, an excellent callback to the conflict between Earth and its forgotten Titan colonists in “People of Earth.” Tellarite Cadet Taahz Gorev explains that his family was treated poorly by the Emerald Chain, creating instant tension with Orion Cadet Harral.

On Ni’Var, the Federation delegation (including a Saurian!) prepares to welcome Ni’Var back into the Federation, but T’Rina surprises President Rillak with one final stipulation: an exit clause that would allow Ni’Var to withdraw from the Federation without condition. As negotiations break down, Saru and T’Rina seem to have built on the bond they established in “Unification III,” leading the Kelpien to believe that T’Rina and Rillak secretly hope he and Captain Burnham will find a resolution to the issue.

Back in Culber’s counseling chambers, the physician talks with Book about the nature of grief. Culber suggests Book try a Kwejian healing ritual, a process that would use programmable matter to stand in for the sand native to Book’s home. The therapeutic endeavor angers Book, prompting Culber to explain that things will never be the same again. When Book finishes his sculpt, he shares a moment of introspection with Culber, who voices that he also has thoughts he needs to work out.