Recap: Star Trek: Discovery - Rubicon

Meanwhile, Saru seeks advice from Ni’Var’s President T’Rina regarding how to balance his emotions. The pair converse through the same holographic tech that Guardian Xi utilized to transfer Gray into his new body. Ni’Var’s President and the Kelpien officer continue their not-so-subtle (yet adorably awkward) courtship, and T’Rina even invites Saru to dinner, an offer which he promises to consider.

Back on the bridge, Discovery’s crew pinpoints Book’s location with the tracker that Burnham placed on the isolynium prior to the card game on Haz’s Karma Barge. The captain orders her team to prepare to jump (Black Alert!) and engage the cloaking device (um, Emerald Alert?). Once at the rogue planet, the captain explains that Saru, Bryce, Rhys, and Dr. Culber will take a cloaked shuttlecraft to evade Book’s defenses, board the ship, and detain the former courier and the scientist.

En route, Culber expertly diffuses an argument between Rhys and Bryce related to the merits of Book’s actions, proving why the doctor is vital to the mission and once again emphasizing Discovery’s forward-thinking views on therapy, conflict resolution, and mental health. Unfortunately, a new defense system that Tarka secretly installed envelops the shuttle, nearly destroying the craft before the crew is beamed out at the last second.

Booker apologizes to Burnham, but his ship jumps to the DMA before the captain can respond. Discovery also jumps to the area of relative calm surrounding the DMA Controller, prompting Nhan to brief Burnham and Saru in private. Now a member of Federation Security, Nhan makes the senior officers aware of a fault in the prototype spore drive that can be exploited. If necessary, Discovery can use a torpedo to destroy Book’s ship in order to prevent it from firing its isolytic weapon.