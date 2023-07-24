RECAP: Star Trek: Discovery - Die Trying

In possession of the coordinates for Federation and Starfleet headquarters, Saru dictates his first official captain’s log and prepares to report for duty with his new Number One, Michael Burnham. The pair ponder what they will find upon their arrival, and the first officer expresses an interest in inquiring about Gabrielle Burnham’s fate. Concealed by a distortion field for security purposes, the outpost presents the U.S.S. Discovery with a majestic 32nd-century sight as it finally comes into view.

Regular readers can attest to my love of all things starship-related, so one can only imagine my joy over seeing the Discovery crew nerd out about the Federation vessels grouped around headquarters. A new U.S.S. Constitution, ships with detached nacelles, a floating rainforest, and hulls composed of either organic material or holographic-containment walls? Oh, and don’t forget the U.S.S. Voyager-J (I’d like to think the “J” stands for Janeway!). Also, if you look closely enough, you’ll see that Discovery passes a ship bearing the name U.S.S. Nog, a beautiful tribute to the late Aron Eisenberg.

Saru, Burnham, and Adira Tal beam over to report for duty and meet Admiral Charles Vance, Starfleet’s commander-in-chief (how can one apply for that job?). The excitement is palpable, and we learn that the Federation now consists of 38 planets (down from a peak of 350), Saru’s native Kaminar is a member, and the presence of the Emerald Chain, an Orion-Andorian alliance controlled by Osyraa, is detected by the U.S.S. Cuyahoga in the Sigma Draconis system. The nod to the region where “Spock’s Brain” took place isn’t the only Easter Egg, as a holographic map also references Kazon, Talax, Cardassia Prime, Talos, and the Founders’ Homeworld.