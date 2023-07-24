Recap: Star Trek: Discovery - All In

After an unbelievable mid-season cliffhanger and a six-week hiatus that made room for the equally impressive Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Discovery returns for the second half of its fourth season in thrilling fashion. Following Cleveland “Book” Booker and Ruon Tarka’s theft of the Federation’s prototype spore drive, the pair departed on an unsanctioned mission to destroy the Dark Matter Anomaly (DMA). As we return, Admiral Vance deploys Starfleet in an effort to locate the two fugitives…

Angered by Captain Burnham’s inability to predict Book’s actions, Federation President Rillak sidelines U.S.S. Discovery-A from the pursuit, assigning Burnham to conduct research on Species 10-C, the creators of the DMA, in preparation for first contact. Aware that Tarka will require a supply of isolynium to assemble the isolytic weapon necessary to sever the DMA from its power source, Federation Intelligence identifies four potential vendors who sell the black market element and dispatches vessels to those locations.

Having personally recruited Tarka for his scientific expertise, Vance feels guilt over the Risan’s apparent betrayal and secretly meets with Burnham. The admiral must display solidarity with Rillak in public, but he orders the captain to employ her cunning mind to find a way to stop Book within the scope of her mission to learn more about Species 10-C.