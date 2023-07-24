Raising the Bar with Armin Shimerman

StarTrek.com: In addition to its social commentary, DS9 helped to pioneer the interconnected and ongoing story arcs that have become so popular in Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and many other contemporary series. How did you feel about the way DS9 blended episodic storytelling with storylines that occasionally took years to play out?

Armin Shimerman: To be honest, it didn’t really affect me as an actor. My job was to fulfill whatever the character needed to do on any particular episode. The longer arcs that the writers were writing were out of my purview. I was aware of them, but I didn’t really have a point-of-view on that. I’m enormously grateful for those arcs, because I believe they make for better stories. That must be true, because most television shows now follow that example.

As The Next Generation was, our show was primarily planned to be sold to syndication. The syndicates like standalone episodes where the viewer can see an episode and not get lost if they haven’t watched the previous ones. The DS9 writers decided not to follow that course. I heard that Ira Steven Behr, Michael Piller, and Rick Berman all took a lot of grief for it.

The higher-ups wanted standalone episodes, and Ira wasn’t doing that. There was negative feedback, because people who missed a couple of episodes would be lost. It took a lot of gumption for our writers to stand up to “the suits” and tell them that this was how they wanted to write the show, and history proved them right.

StarTrek.com: On a lighter note, a Quark’s Bar appeared in the background during the Picard episode “Stardust City Rag.” A character also mentioned Quark in dialogue. What was your reaction when you learned that Quark’s legacy has endured?

Armin Shimerman: I was enormously flattered to be remembered as an integral part of the Star Trek mythology after 25 years. I was particularly annoyed [laughs] at the fact that Jonathan Frakes, who directed that episode and is a close friend of mine, never told me that they had done that in that episode [laughs].

Referencing Quark is a tribute, not only to me, but also to the writers who created a character who would be recognized and acknowledged 25 years later. They simply said “Quark,” and they expected you to know who Quark was. They didn’t give you any backstory, they simply said the name and put it up in lights. They expected you to know him, just as if they would have put “Spock” up in lights.

It’s nice to know that Quark’s legacy lives on. I hope that they continue to mention Quark every now and then on Picard, and I would be very flattered to come back and do an episode or two if the powers-that-be asked me.