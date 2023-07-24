My Undiscovered Country

I do not believe in the superiority of my race over another. Like Kirk and the Enterprise crew in The Undiscovered Country, however, I have had to face uncomfortable truths about my privilege and ignorance. And, as Star Trek VI shows, confronting these truths are the first step to overcoming them and tearing down racism wherever it’s found.

I’ve heard throughout my life “no one is born a racist,” with the implication that children learn overt racism from their parents, etc. I believed that idea well into adulthood. I now disagree. I was born into a systemically racist society. I grew up in a world of privilege. This doesn’t mean I’ve had a life without challenges. But thanks to the color of my skin and my gender, I’ve had access to every type of opportunity. I didn’t have to fight for an education. I got immediate access to cancer treatments when I needed them. Finding housing and employment has never been difficult. I’ve never had to have “The Talk” with my almost-13-year-old-son or warn my daughters they may be shot by police in their beds.

Like Chekov, I ignorantly and arrogantly believed in “inalienable human rights” that were available to everyone as part of the “American dream.” As I’ve learned about Flint’s water, Trayvon Martin’s bag of Skittles, George Floyd calling out “I can’t breathe!,” Breonna Taylor sleeping, attempted and successful disenfranchisement in urban areas, and so many other examples that run counter to this concept, I’ve seen it fall apart. I’ve asked myself questions like, “Why was I so scared when I was on a bus in Harlem late at night that time?” and “Why do I casually use phrases like ‘lower on the totem pole’?”