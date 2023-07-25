8 Times Leonard 'Bones' McCoy's Medical Knowledge Saved the Day

Defying orders, the Enterprise diverts to Vulcan to help Spock, who is is suffering from pon-farr, a crippling biological urge that his species undergoes every seven years. It's only after reaching the planet that the first officer reveals that he's married, making it the first time that one of Spock's familial secrets is revealed, but certainly not the last.

Unfortunately, it's not just a matter of mind-melding with T'Pring to relieve the plak tow blood fever, because she's opted for kal-if-fee, in which Spock will have to fight for her love. She chooses Kirk as her champion instead of Stonn, the Vulcan man with whom she wants to be betrothed. (One supposes that this is the sort of thing you do when you want to make the whole infidelity thing just that much more difficult for everyone.)

Kirk and Spock enter combat with one another using traditional weapons and, unsurprisingly, the Vulcan quickly asserts his physical superiority. After the first round, McCoy asks for permission to inject the captain with a tri-ox compound to help him compensate for the planet's thinner atmosphere. That doesn't help as much as anyone would like, as Spock still strangles his best friend, whose body is quickly beamed up.

Spock, shocked at the ritual murder he's just committed, snaps out of the plak tow and lets T'Pring know that it's fine if she wants to run off with Stonn now, because he's done with her drama. He returns to the ship and ignores McCoy's attempts to explain something to announce that he has the intention of turning himself in for court martial. That's when Kirk steps out from the shadows and asks if the first offer should maybe ask the captain first before doing that sort of thing.

What happened? It wasn't tri-ox in the doctor's bag of tricks, but a nerve paralyzer that slipped Kirk into a state that simulated death. This makes us wonder, though — what else is in McCoy's tote?