Living in Absolute Candor: How Elnor Offers Unique Neurodivergent Representation

In recent years, there's been a well-documented under-diagnosing of autism in girls and women. One of the major factors of this phenomenon is the emotional intuition and empathy found in this demographic. Because of the way society conditions young women in emotional acuity, even autistic women tend to have much higher attention and vigilance to others' feelings than the average autistic man.

However, gender is not the only determinant of this hyper-empathy. Studies have shown that autism is less a lack of empathy and more a "disequilibrium," meaning they have unexpected levels of lacking or overactive cognitive or affective empathy, which contrasts regular neurotypical empathy expectations. Basically, the gist is that autistic people aren't inherently underfeeling. For example, an autistic person is perfectly capable of empathizing with the pain of a death, but instead of focusing on the loss at hand, they might return to the remembered pain of their own losses. Or, they might focus more on everything the dead person might have lost instead of the people grieving in front of them. Autistic people don't often feel and empathize the exact same way neurotypical people do — that's where the neurological and social disconnect is. It's not a lack of empathy, but a difference in empathy. Therefore, some autistic people are still autistic while also being quite emotionally attuned to themselves and the people around them.

Whatever the conditions of this hyper-empathy, this behavior doesn't align with the original, narrow, white male-informed version of the autism diagnostic criteria, and is therefore under-diagnosed. And because this kind of "empathetic" autism is under-diagnosed, it's also woefully underrepresented and misunderstood. So, the autistic people who sit on this part of the spectrum can often feel like they don't properly fit in with the autism they see in the medical field, in their communities, and in media.