Discovering Michael Burnham and Embracing My Autistic Experience

Most people don’t think of me as autistic. Weird, sure, but thanks to a lot of early grooming from my mom, I learned to suppress most of my stereotypically autistic behaviors. I don’t have meltdowns in public when I’m overwhelmed; though, I dig my nails into my palms to hold myself together. I make small talk with people even though I despise it; it’s rude not to acknowledge the nice ladies at church or the customers at work. I am an actress putting on a performance every time I step outside. Michael, too, had to fight her nature to fit in after Sarek brought her to Vulcan. She had to learn to suppress her emotions and adopt objective, rigorous logic like her Vulcan peers. She did exceptionally well; in fact, she was good enough to attend the Vulcan Science Academy, but Sarek chose to give the opening to Spock instead. Spock, of course, refused the position and joined Starfleet, as did Michael, giving rise to the stories we know and love.

Joining the Shenzhou’s crew under Captain Philippa Georgiou threw Michael back into the deep end. Instead of relying on logic, she had to tap into her human emotions to form friendships, now an alien concept to her. It took years for her to begin to readjust to her new surroundings, and thankfully she had someone helpful and understanding to show her the way in Georgiou. I’ve clashed with many of my employers because I didn’t do things “their way,” but there’s usually nothing actually wrong with my way — it’s just different. In the same way, autistic people aren’t broken or lesser, just different. We don’t fall on a spectrum of low- to high-functioning autism, but instead have our own strengths and weaknesses just like anybody else. Sometimes I can be very objective to a situation, examining both sides meticulously, and other times I can’t see past the page in front of me. Even the great Michael Burnham has had similar troubles.